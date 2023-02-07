S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.31% Higher at 246804.16 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3196.57 points or 1.31% today to 246804.16

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 7434.21 points or 3.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 5.62% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 5.62% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 200.09% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 179.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.62% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 24.42% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 44719.04 points or 22.13%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

02-07-23 1736ET