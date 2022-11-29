S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.33% Higher at 166455.19 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2177.39 points or 1.33% today to 166455.19

--A new record close

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 12346.44 points or 8.01% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 109.86% from its 52-week low of 79315.79 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 109.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 105.49% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 11.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 82955.08 points or 99.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

