Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-11-29
166455.19 PTS   +1.70%
11/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 164277.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/25S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.11% Higher at 163716.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/24S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.50% Higher at 160936.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.33% Higher at 166455.19 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2177.39 points or 1.33% today to 166455.19


--A new record close

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 12346.44 points or 8.01% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 109.86% from its 52-week low of 79315.79 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 109.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 105.49% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 11.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 82955.08 points or 99.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1738ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
11/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 164277.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/25S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.11% Higher at 163716.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/24S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.50% Higher at 160936.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.25% Higher at 158563.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 158169.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/18S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 4.55% Higher at 157253.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/17S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 155259.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.68% Lower at 154108.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/15S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.62% Higher at 155158.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/14S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.51% Higher at 152685.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish