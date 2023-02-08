S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Higher at 250125.37 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3321.21 points or 1.35% today to 250125.37

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 10755.42 points or 4.49% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point gain since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Off 4.35% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 4.35% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 204.13% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 186.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.35% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 26.10% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 48040.25 points or 23.77%

