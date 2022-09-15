S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 144765.55 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1984.49 points or 1.35% today to 144765.55

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.35% from its record close of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.35% from its 52-week high of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Up 96.60% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 81.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.35% from its 2022 closing high of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Up 78.71% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 61265.44 points or 73.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1735ET