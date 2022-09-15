S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 144765.55 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1984.49 points or 1.35% today to 144765.55
--Second highest close in history
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 1.35% from its record close of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 1.35% from its 52-week high of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
--Up 96.60% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Rose 81.55% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.35% from its 2022 closing high of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
--Up 78.71% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 6.26%
--Year-to-date it is up 61265.44 points or 73.37%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
