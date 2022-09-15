Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-09-15
144765.55 PTS   -1.35%
09/14S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.66% Higher at 146750.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/13S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.22% Lower at 142941.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/12S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 144714.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 144765.55 -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1984.49 points or 1.35% today to 144765.55


--Second highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.35% from its record close of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.35% from its 52-week high of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Up 96.60% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 81.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.35% from its 2022 closing high of 146750.04 hit Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Up 78.71% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 61265.44 points or 73.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1735ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
09/14S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.66% Higher at 146750.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/13S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.22% Lower at 142941.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/12S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 144714.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.09% Higher at 144642.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 141509.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/07S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.69% Higher at 141001.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/06S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 137309.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/05S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.41% Higher at 138268.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.62% Lower at 136340.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 136302.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish