S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 254969.81 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 3493.67 points or 1.35% today to 254969.81

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 2.50% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 2.50% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 210.02% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 181.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.50% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 28.54% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 52884.69 points or 26.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1734ET