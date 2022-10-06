S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.42% Lower at 144645.33 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2077.54 points or 1.42% today to 144645.33

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.74% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Off 3.74% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 86.51% from its 52-week low of 77553.31 hit Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Rose 86.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.74% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 78.56% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 61145.22 points or 73.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

10-06-22 1729ET