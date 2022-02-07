S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.43% Higher at 89189.09 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1255.07 points or 1.43% today to 89189.09

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 7.14% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 7.14% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 92.67% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 71.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.44% from its 2022 closing high of 91416.55 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up 10.10% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 5688.98 points or 6.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 1735ET