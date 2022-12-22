S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.45% Higher at 182459.79 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2607.88 points or 1.45% today to 182459.79

--A new record close

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 18243.10 points or 11.11% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 125.25% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan 24, 2022

--Rose 115.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 125.25% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 98959.68 points or 118.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1727ET