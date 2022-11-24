S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.50% Higher at 160936.42 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2372.93 points or 1.50% today to 160936.42

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 6827.67 points or 4.43% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Up 103.47% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 89.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 98.68% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 77436.31 points or 92.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1725ET