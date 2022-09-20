S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.55% Lower at 147929.75 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2332.33 points or 1.55% today to 147929.75

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 1.55% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.55% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 100.13% from its 52-week low of 73918.62 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 100.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.55% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 82.62% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.58%

--Year-to-date it is up 64429.64 points or 77.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1734ET