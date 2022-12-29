Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-12-29
199806.79 PTS   -1.53%
05:45pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 199360.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 202559.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 195542.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 199360.66 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 05:45pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 3199.19 points or 1.58% today to 199360.66


--Second highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

--Snaps a 10-trading-day winning streak

--Off 1.58% from its record close of 202559.85 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.58% from its 52-week high of 202559.85 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Up 146.11% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 138.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.58% from its 2022 closing high of 202559.85 hit Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

--Up 146.11% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 18.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 115860.55 points or 138.75%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1744ET

