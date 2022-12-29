S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 199360.66 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 3199.19 points or 1.58% today to 199360.66
--Second highest close in history
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
--Snaps a 10-trading-day winning streak
--Off 1.58% from its record close of 202559.85 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 1.58% from its 52-week high of 202559.85 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
--Up 146.11% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Rose 138.75% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.58% from its 2022 closing high of 202559.85 hit Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
--Up 146.11% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 18.30%
--Year-to-date it is up 115860.55 points or 138.75%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-29-22 1744ET