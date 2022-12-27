S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 195542.76 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3065.40 points or 1.59% today to 195542.76
--A new record close
--Up for nine consecutive trading days
--Up 31326.07 points or 19.08% over the last nine trading days
--Largest nine-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days
--Up 141.40% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Rose 136.21% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 141.40% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 16.03%
--Year-to-date it is up 112042.65 points or 134.18%
