  Homepage
  Indexes
  World
  MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  News
  Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-12-27
195729.43 PTS   +1.94%
05:34pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 195542.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.50% Higher at 192477.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 13.73% Higher at 187784.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 195542.76 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 05:34pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3065.40 points or 1.59% today to 195542.76


--A new record close

--Up for nine consecutive trading days

--Up 31326.07 points or 19.08% over the last nine trading days

--Largest nine-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 141.40% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 136.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 141.40% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 16.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 112042.65 points or 134.18%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1733ET

