S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.62% Higher at 155158.96 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2473.54 points or 1.62% today to 155158.96

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 12067.48 points or 8.43% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 14 of the past 18 trading days

--Up 96.17% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 73.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 91.54% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 71658.83 points or 85.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

