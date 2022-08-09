S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.64% Lower at 121920.79 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2032.57 points or 1.64% today to 121920.79
--Fifth highest close in history
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022
--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak
--Off 4.30% from its record close of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Off 4.30% from its 52-week high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Up 82.84% from its 52-week low of 66681.73 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Rose 79.23% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.30% from its 2022 closing high of 127400.00 hit Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Up 50.51% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.50%
--Year-to-date it is up 38420.68 points or 46.01%
