S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.65% Higher at 107185.43 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1744.19 points or 1.65% today to 107185.43
--A new record close
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 6667.02 points or 6.63% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 11, 2022
--Up 69.08% from its 52-week low of 63391.65 hit Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Rose 69.08% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 32.32% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 21.18%
--Year-to-date it is up 23685.32 points or 28.37%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-19-22 1744ET