       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-07-19
107185.43 PTS   +1.65%
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.65% Higher at 107185.43 -- Data Talk

07/19/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1744.19 points or 1.65% today to 107185.43


--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 6667.02 points or 6.63% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Up 69.08% from its 52-week low of 63391.65 hit Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Rose 69.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 32.32% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 21.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 23685.32 points or 28.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1744ET

TrendsBullishBullishBullish