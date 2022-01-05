S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.70% Lower at 83835.72 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1450.26 points or 1.70% today to 83835.72

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1743.39 points or 2.04% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 12.71% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 12.71% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 81.10% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 61.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.04% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 335.61 points or 0.40%

