S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 244719.09 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4260.28 points or 1.71% today to 244719.09

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 12528.06 points or 4.87% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.42% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 6.42% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 197.55% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 167.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.42% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 23.37% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 42633.97 points or 21.10%

