S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 244719.09 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4260.28 points or 1.71% today to 244719.09
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 12528.06 points or 4.87% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 6.42% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
--Off 6.42% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
--Up 197.55% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022
--Rose 167.86% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.42% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
--Up 23.37% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 3.48%
--Year-to-date it is up 42633.97 points or 21.10%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-22-23 1743ET