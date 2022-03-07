S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.75% Lower at 87948.21 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1567.23 points or 1.75% today to 87948.21

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3609.83 points or 3.94% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 8.43% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Off 8.43% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 89.99% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 89.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.94% from its 2022 closing high of 91558.04 hit Thursday, March 3, 2022

--Up 8.57% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4448.10 points or 5.33%

