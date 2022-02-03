S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.75% Lower at 88091.28 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1571.38 points or 1.75% today to 88091.28

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3325.27 points or 3.64% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 8.28% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Off 8.28% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 90.30% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 73.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.64% from its 2022 closing high of 91416.55 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up 8.75% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4591.17 points or 5.50%

