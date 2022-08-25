S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.81% Higher at 142777.62 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2531.57 points or 1.81% today to 142777.62

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 11768.54 points or 8.98% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 14 of the past 17 trading days

--Up 99.55% from its 52-week low of 71550.54 hit Thursday, Aug 26, 2021

--Rose 99.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 76.26% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 16.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 59277.51 points or 70.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1734ET