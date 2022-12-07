S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 171177.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3087.83 points or 1.84% today to 171177.89

--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 6710.61 points or 4.08% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up 16 of the past 19 trading days

--Up 111.49% from its 52-week low of 80939.44 hit Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Rose 91.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 111.32% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 87677.78 points or 105.00%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

