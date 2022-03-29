S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.85% Lower at 89967.25 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1695.71 points or 1.85% today to 89967.25

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3043.18 points or 3.27% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.33% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Off 6.33% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 91.85% from its 52-week low of 46894.48 hit Tuesday, April 20, 2021

--Rose 87.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.27% from its 2022 closing high of 93010.43 hit Friday, March 25, 2022

--Up 11.06% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 6467.14 points or 7.75%

