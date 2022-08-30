S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.86% Lower at 141133.60 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2671.56 points or 1.86% today to 141133.60

--Fourth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 1.86% from its record close of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.86% from its 52-week high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 91.67% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Rose 84.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.86% from its 2022 closing high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up 74.23% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 15.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 57633.49 points or 69.02%

