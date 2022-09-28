S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.88% Higher at 138023.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2550.63 points or 1.88% today to 138023.36

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 8.14% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Off 8.14% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 80.21% from its 52-week low of 76589.27 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 80.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.14% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 70.39% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 54523.25 points or 65.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1730ET