S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.91% Higher at 85126.37 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1598.14 points or 1.91% today to 85126.37

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1775.76 points or 2.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 11.37% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 11.37% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 83.89% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 75.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.53% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.13% from its 2022 closing low of 83350.61 hit Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 1626.26 points or 1.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1737ET