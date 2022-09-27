Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-09-27
135472.73 PTS   -1.94%
09/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.35% Lower at 138148.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.93% Lower at 142931.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.70% Higher at 149480.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.94% Lower at 135472.73 -- Data Talk

09/27/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2675.53 points or 1.94% today to 135472.73


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 14008.11 points or 9.37% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point decline since Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.84% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Off 9.84% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 78.70% from its 52-week low of 75808.43 hit Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Rose 78.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.84% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 67.24% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 51972.62 points or 62.24%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1730ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
09/26S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.35% Lower at 138148.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/23S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.93% Lower at 142931.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/22S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.70% Higher at 149480.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.67% Lower at 146941.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.64% Lower at 146980.13 -- Data Talk Update
DJ
09/20S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.55% Lower at 147929.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/19S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.10% Higher at 150262.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 145741.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/15S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 144765.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/14S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.66% Higher at 146750.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish