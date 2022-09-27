S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.94% Lower at 135472.73 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 2675.53 points or 1.94% today to 135472.73

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 14008.11 points or 9.37% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point decline since Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.84% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Off 9.84% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 78.70% from its 52-week low of 75808.43 hit Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Rose 78.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.84% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 67.24% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 51972.62 points or 62.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

