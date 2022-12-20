Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-12-20
172335.85 PTS   +2.22%
05:28pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.99% Higher at 172335.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/19S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.34% Higher at 168965.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.55% Lower at 165109.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.99% Higher at 172335.85 -- Data Talk

12/20/2022 | 05:28pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3370.08 points or 1.99% today to 172335.85


--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 8119.16 points or 4.94% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 112.75% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan 24, 2022

--Rose 104.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 112.75% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 88835.74 points or 106.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1727ET

