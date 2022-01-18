S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.99% Lower at 83350.61 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1688.18 points or 1.99% today to 83350.61

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2130.46 points or 2.49% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

--Off 13.22% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Off 13.22% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 80.05% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 65.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.60% from its 2022 closing high of 85579.11 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.18%

--Year-to-date it is down 149.50 points or 0.18%

