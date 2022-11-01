S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.04% Higher at 153002.14 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3063.82 points or 2.04% today to 153002.14

--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5156.74 points or 3.49% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Up 93.44% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 71.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 88.88% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 69502.03 points or 83.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

