  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-11-01
153002.14 PTS   +2.04%
10/31S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 7.78% Higher at 149938.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.41% Higher at 147845.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/27S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.12% Higher at 148109.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.04% Higher at 153002.14 -- Data Talk

11/01/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3063.82 points or 2.04% today to 153002.14


--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5156.74 points or 3.49% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Up 93.44% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 71.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 88.88% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 69502.03 points or 83.24%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1729ET

