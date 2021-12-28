S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.11% Lower at 82783.68 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1786.77 points or 2.11% today to 82783.68

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2066.63 points or 2.44% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.81% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 13.81% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 78.83% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 61.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.81% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 78.83% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 31557.19 points or 61.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

