S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.12% Higher at 148109.61 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3081.14 points or 2.12% today to 148109.61

--Third highest close in history

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 11970.83 points or 8.79% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 1.43% from its record close of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 1.43% from its 52-week high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up 87.26% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 72.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.43% from its 2022 closing high of 150262.08 hit Monday, Sept 19, 2022

--Up 82.84% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 64609.50 points or 77.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1740ET