       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-03-14
220447.04 PTS   -2.12%
05:39pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.12% Lower at 220447.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/13S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.73% Lower at 225227.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/10S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.84% Lower at 236419.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.12% Lower at 220447.04 -- Data Talk

03/14/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4780.48 points or 2.12% today to 220447.04


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 30464.76 points or 12.14% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 14, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 15.70% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Off 15.70% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 168.04% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 162.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.70% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 11.13% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 10.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 18361.92 points or 9.09%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1738ET

