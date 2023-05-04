The S&P MERVAL Index is down 6255.41 points or 2.17% today to 281752.49

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 16207.51 points or 5.44% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 7.56% from its record close of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, April 19, 2023

--Off 7.56% from its 52-week high of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Up 242.58% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 225.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.56% from its 2023 closing high of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Up 42.04% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 79667.37 points or 39.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1733ET