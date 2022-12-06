S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.20% Higher at 168090.06 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3622.78 points or 2.20% today to 168090.06

--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up 15 of the past 18 trading days

--Off 1.47% from its record close of 170604.27 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 1.47% from its 52-week high of 170604.27 hit Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up 107.67% from its 52-week low of 80939.44 hit Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Rose 88.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.47% from its 2022 closing high of 170604.27 hit Thursday, Dec 1, 2022

--Up 107.51% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 84589.95 points or 101.31%

