S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.27% Lower at 147829.64 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 3433.61 points or 2.27% today to 147829.64

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 3.38% from its record close of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Off 3.38% from its 52-week high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Up 86.90% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 53.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.38% from its 2022 closing high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022

--Up 82.50% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 64329.53 points or 77.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET