S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.34% Higher at 168965.77 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3856.21 points or 2.34% today to 168965.77
--Fourth highest close in history
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 4749.08 points or 2.89% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
--Off 1.29% from its record close of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022
--Off 1.29% from its 52-week high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022
--Up 108.59% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Rose 106.29% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.29% from its 2022 closing high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022
--Up 108.59% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.26%
--Year-to-date it is up 85465.66 points or 102.35%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-19-22 1728ET