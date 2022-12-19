S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.34% Higher at 168965.77 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3856.21 points or 2.34% today to 168965.77

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 4749.08 points or 2.89% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 1.29% from its record close of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Off 1.29% from its 52-week high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Up 108.59% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 106.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.29% from its 2022 closing high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022

--Up 108.59% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 85465.66 points or 102.35%

