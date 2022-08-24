S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.37% Higher at 140246.05 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3248.37 points or 2.37% today to 140246.05
--A new record close
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 9236.97 points or 7.05% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022
--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days
--Up 96.01% from its 52-week low of 71550.54 hit Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
--Rose 94.76% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 73.13% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 14.46%
--Year-to-date it is up 56745.94 points or 67.96%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
