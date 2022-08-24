Log in
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-08-24
140246.05 PTS   +2.37%
Summary 
Summary

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.37% Higher at 140246.05 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3248.37 points or 2.37% today to 140246.05


--A new record close

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 9236.97 points or 7.05% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Up 96.01% from its 52-week low of 71550.54 hit Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Rose 94.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 73.13% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 14.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 56745.94 points or 67.96%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1735ET

Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish