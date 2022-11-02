S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.41% Lower at 149309.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 3692.78 points or 2.41% today to 149309.36

--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one-day point decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 2.41% from its record close of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 2.41% from its 52-week high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Up 88.77% from its 52-week low of 79094.93 hit Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Rose 62.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.41% from its 2022 closing high of 153002.14 hit Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022

--Up 84.32% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 65809.25 points or 78.81%

