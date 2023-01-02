S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.46% Higher at 207054.34 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4969.22 points or 2.46% today to 207054.34
--A new record close
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 7693.68 points or 3.86% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days
--Up 155.61% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Rose 141.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 4969.22 points or 2.46%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
