S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.46% Higher at 207054.34 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4969.22 points or 2.46% today to 207054.34

--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 7693.68 points or 3.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 155.61% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 141.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 4969.22 points or 2.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

