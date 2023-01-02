Advanced search
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-01-02
207991.12 PTS   +2.66%
05:22pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.46% Higher at 207054.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Year 142.02% Higher at 202085.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 199360.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.46% Higher at 207054.34 -- Data Talk

01/02/2023 | 05:22pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4969.22 points or 2.46% today to 207054.34


--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 7693.68 points or 3.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 13 trading days

--Up 155.61% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 141.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 4969.22 points or 2.46%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1721ET

TrendsBullishBullishBullish