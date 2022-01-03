S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.49% Higher at 85579.11 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2079.00 points or 2.49% today to 85579.11

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.90% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

--Off 10.90% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 84.87% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 68.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2079.00 points or 2.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1744ET