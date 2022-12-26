S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.50% Higher at 192477.36 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 4693.32 points or 2.50% today to 192477.36

--A new record close

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 28260.67 points or 17.21% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, when the market rose for 10 straight trading days

--Up 137.61% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 127.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 137.61% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 14.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 108977.25 points or 130.51%

