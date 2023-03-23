S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.51% Lower at 219276.74 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 5637.84 points or 2.51% today to 219276.74

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 9513.49 points or 4.16% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 16.15% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 16.15% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 166.62% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 143.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.15% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 10.54% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 11.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 17191.62 points or 8.51%

