S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.54% Higher at 82995.22 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2055.78 points or 2.54% today to 82995.22

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 13.59% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 13.59% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 79.29% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 56.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.59% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 79.29% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 31768.73 points or 62.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-21 1745ET