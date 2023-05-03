The S&P MERVAL Index is down 7623.08 points or 2.58% today to 288007.90

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 9952.10 points or 3.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 5.51% from its record close of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, April 20, 2023

--Off 5.51% from its 52-week high of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Up 250.19% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 222.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.51% from its 2023 closing high of 304796.96 hit Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Up 45.19% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 85922.78 points or 42.52%

