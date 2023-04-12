S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.65% Higher at 266850.02 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 6886.62 points or 2.65% today to 266850.02

--A new record close

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 15361.73 points or 6.11% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 30, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 30, 2023 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Up 224.46% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 193.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 34.53% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 8.60%

--Year-to-date it is up 64764.90 points or 32.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1740ET