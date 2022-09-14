S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.66% Higher at 146750.04 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3808.44 points or 2.66% today to 146750.04
--A new record close
--Largest one-day point gain since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
--Up eight of the past 10 trading days
--Up 99.29% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Rose 86.97% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 81.16% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 7.71%
--Year-to-date it is up 63249.93 points or 75.75%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
