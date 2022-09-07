S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.69% Higher at 141001.53 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 3692.27 points or 2.69% today to 141001.53
--Fifth highest close in history
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 1.95% from its record close of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug 29, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
--Off 1.95% from its 52-week high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug 29, 2022
--Up 91.49% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Rose 82.03% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.95% from its 2022 closing high of 143805.16 hit Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
--Up 74.07% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 57501.42 points or 68.86%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-07-22 1745ET