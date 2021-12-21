S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.72% Higher at 84137.68 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 2229.53 points or 2.72% today to 84137.68

--Largest one day point gain since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.40% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

--Off 12.40% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 81.76% from its 52-week low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 66.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.40% from its 2021 closing high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 81.76% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 32911.19 points or 64.25%

