S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.74% Lower at 242748.91 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 6831.54 points or 2.74% today to 242748.91

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 7.17% from its record close of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Off 7.17% from its 52-week high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 195.16% from its 52-week low of 82243.55 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 165.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.17% from its 2023 closing high of 261498.77 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 22.38% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 40663.79 points or 20.12%

