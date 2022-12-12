Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-12-12
166334.40 PTS   -2.88%
12/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.88% Higher at 171177.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/07S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 171177.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/06S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.20% Higher at 168090.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.75% Lower at 166466.47 -- Data Talk

12/12/2022 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4711.42 points or 2.75% today to 166466.47


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 2.75% from its record close of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 2.75% from its 52-week high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Up 105.67% from its 52-week low of 80939.44 hit Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Rose 103.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.75% from its 2022 closing high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022

--Up 105.50% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 82966.36 points or 99.36%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1732ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
12/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 0.88% Higher at 171177.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/07S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 171177.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/06S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.20% Higher at 168090.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/05S&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.08% Lower at 164467.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.65% Higher at 169691.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.23% Higher at 170604.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/30S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 12.40% Higher at 168525.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/29S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.38% Higher at 168194.56 -- Data Talk Update
DJ
11/29S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.33% Higher at 166455.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/28S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 164277.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Duration : Period :
MERVAL BUENOS AIRES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish