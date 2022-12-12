S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.75% Lower at 166466.47 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 4711.42 points or 2.75% today to 166466.47

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 2.75% from its record close of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 2.75% from its 52-week high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Up 105.67% from its 52-week low of 80939.44 hit Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Rose 103.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.75% from its 2022 closing high of 171177.89 hit Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022

--Up 105.50% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 82966.36 points or 99.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1732ET